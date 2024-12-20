IPI joins press freedom, freedom of expression, media, journalists and human rights organizations express solidarity towards journalists and media in Georgia.

Faced with violence, threats, detentions, equipment destruction and seizure, journalists in Georgia are entering what is supposed to be a festive period with uncertainty and fear for their safety. Solidarity and support is needed now more than ever.

The MFRR partners condemn continuous attacks and pressure on media workers and repeat the call for a strong reaction byEU officials and institutions to address this violence. The protests against the Georgian Dream’s decision to pause EU membership negotiations started on November 28, 2024, and were followed by targeted, and in many cases brutal attacks on journalists.

A journalist, Aleksandre Keshelashvil of Tbilisi-based independent media organization Publika.ge, recounted his attack on the very first day of the protests. Keshelashvili was recording protests when a masked group of police officers ran into them. Aleksandre tried to move to a safe place when a police officer grabbed him from behind, pulling him.

“I was shouting, ‘I’m a journalist!’… he recounted, as well as that he was wearing a press helmet and press vest. Nonetheless, the police confiscated his equipment, pushing him to the floor and beating him all over his head. They proceeded to drag him to the police cordon where they handcuffed him, placing him into the van. At the police station, he was informed that he was arrested but given no reason why. Eventually, he was taken to the doctor who found he had a broken nose and concussion.

This is just one of the examples of brutal attacks against the media. Since November 28, the MFRR platform registered that at least 80 journalists* have been subjected to physical assault, verbal abuse, or interference as police forcefully terminated the protests. As local media organisations demonstrate, journalists who work for independent and government-critical media outlets are mainly affected by such attacks, with the majority being based in Tbilisi.

Guram Rogava of Formula TV was brutally assaulted by riot police, as shown in footage from Radio Tavisupleba and Formula TV, which documented the riot police officer striking him. He sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised. According to reports, Rogava has suffered facial bone fractures and a broken cervical vertebra as a result of the violence at the protest.

The attacks came also from what looks like vigilante groups. One of the incidents that went viral for itsbrutality involved a female journalist, Maka Chikhladze and camera operator Giorgi Shetsiruli from TV Pireli. A group of masked attackers dressed in black first used what appeared to be pepper spray before escalating the violence. Chikhladze was grabbed and thrown to the ground, with one assailant shouting insults. Camera operator Giorgi Shetsiruli was kicked in the head while trying to protect himself.

This unprecedented attack on the media in Georgia occurs in an environment of rapid decline in press freedom and a wider erosion of democratic freedoms. In recent months, the country’s media landscape has grown more hostile and perilous, with legal and institutional measures being weaponised to harass and silence critical voices. At the same time, government smear campaigns to discredit independent journalism have continued unabated.

The overwhelming signs of state capture in Georgia are extremely worrying, as the Georgian Dream exerts control over the state’s major institutions, including the judiciary. Consequently, impunity for crimes against journalists remains widespread, with investigations often being insufficient and perpetrators rarely held accountable, particularly those from the police.

Furthermore, in these times, it is crucial for public service media to make efforts to bring balance and provide impartial reporting. Concerns about the Georgian Dream’s political influence on the Georgian Public Broadcaster, are extremely worrying. The public broadcaster should play a crucial role in truly serving public interests and resisting political pressure.

We reiterate our call to the EU institutions, and call on other Georgian government strategic partners, individual states and all other international stakeholders to impose sanctions on the Georgian Dream, its leaders, and all other institutions and actors involved in committing these grave violations of human rights and erosion of democratic principles.

Finally, media freedom groups and MFRR partners draw strength from the bravery and resilience of Georgia’s independent media who continue to report despite the dire conditions in the country. Their work is now more crucial than ever, and their courage is an inspiration and a reminder of why media freedoms matter. We stand by the side of all Georgian journalists and media workers and express our unwavering solidarity.

*At the time of writing the statement MFRR registered attacks against 81 journalists. The number may change depending on the developments.

Signed by: