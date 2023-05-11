The International Press Institute (IPI) today joins the undersigned press freedom and journalist organisations in noting with deepening concern the latest report of the European Parliament regarding the climate for media freedom in Serbia.

On May 10, the European Parliament adopted its 2022 report on Serbia, which responds to the European Commission’s October 2022 findings about the lack of progress made by the country as part of its commitments for accession to the bloc.

The findings of the European Parliament and Rapporteur Vladimír Bilčík are damning and record that no progress has been made in the past year across all 33 negotiations chapters, including the freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

These findings firmly underscore our own concerns about the crisis facing independent journalism and media freedom in Serbia. This is further reflected in the recently published 2023 World Press Freedom Index, in which Serbia dropped 12 places to 91.

We also note the recent statement published by multiple international press freedom organisations, including IPI, during a recent trip to Belgrade, which highlighted that in spite of positive developments, no overall tangible progress has been made on media freedom.

The European Parliament report finds that activists, journalists and media outlets face pressure, intimidation, harassment, hate speech and attacks in Serbia. Meanwhile, the wider media market is distorted by a lack of transparency of media ownership and state financing. The report also urges the government to ensure the independence of the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM).

Furthermore, the report makes clear that Serbia has become a hub for pro-Russian disinformation and anti-EU rhetoric since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The report states this is the result of “long-standing anti-EU/pro-Russian political rhetoric widely spread via government-controlled media as well as by government officials.” The report condemns the opening of Russia Today in Belgrade last year and describes Serbia as a safe haven for Russian media companies promoting pro-government propaganda.

We, the undersigned, are deeply concerned by the findings of the 2022 European Parliament Report regarding media freedom and freedom of expression. Free media and, by extension, functioning democracy are in growing danger in Serbia. We welcome the strong wording from the European Parliament but believe more must be done to ensure the rights and freedoms of Serbian journalists and media are protected. We call on European institutions to make clear that if the media freedom situation continues to deteriorate, Serbia risks losing access to pre-accession funding.

As a candidate country, Serbia must adhere to the EU’s principles and policies. At present, democracy and the rule of law are under threat. A free media is vital to upholding these fundamental rights. We must ensure it is protected.

Signed:

Balkan Free Media Initiative

Independent Journalists Association of Serbia (NUNS)

International Press Institute (IPI)