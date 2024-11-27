The IPI global network condemns the four-year prison sentence handed yesterday to Russian independent journalist Nika Novak on charges of “confidentially cooperating with a foreign organization”.

“IPI condemns the sentencing of Nika Novak, which was made possible by Russia’s continued instrumentalization of its own legislation with the aim of repressing independent journalists and other critical voices. This case serves as a reminder of the scale of oppression that Russian journalists face,” said IPI Interim Director Scott Griffen.

“Novak is believed to be the first journalist sentenced under new Russian legislation on ‘cooperation with foreign organizations’. The law was introduced following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine to silence critics even more efficiently.”

Few details on the accusations against Novak are known to the public. Her case was designated as “secret” by investigators ever since her initial detention in her hometown of Chita, in Russia’s Far East, in December 2023.

At the time, Novak was flown to Moscow and jailed in Lefortovo prison, a common place of detention for those formally accused on charges related to state security, as was the case of Evan Gershkovich, who spent 16 months in the jail prior to his release in a prisoner swap in August this year.

Novak’s initial detention was preceded by a police search at her and her mother’s apartment in Chita, during which authorities seized all electronic devices present on site. According to Novak’s mother, the journalist had the possibility to leave Russia after this search but refused to do so despite the danger of imminent arrest.

Novak was later charged with violating article 275.1 of Russia’s criminal code, which penalizes “confidential cooperation with a foreign state, international or foreign organization”, becoming the first Russian journalist to be sentenced under this accusation.

At least 18 journalists jailed in Russia

For almost a year following her arrest, no information was available as to which “foreign organization” Novak was accused of “confidentially cooperating” with. However following her sentencing, U.S. Congress-funded media corporation RFE/RL confirmed that the journalist had previously published for Sibir.Realii, a project of RFE/RL’s Russian service which focuses on Russia’s Siberia and Far East regions.

While it is unclear whether authorities targeted Novak for specific articles, the journalist was known for condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as well as Russian wartime censorship imposed on media. In conversation with independent outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, Novak’s mother confirmed her daughter’s anti-war stance, adding that they both thought that the journalist risked at most a fine.

According to Novaya Gazeta Europe, Novak likely published anonymously, and it was unclear how authorities were informed about her work for RFE/RL.

In the past, the journalist worked for local outlets in Chita, including Zab.ru and ChitaMedia, which reportedly did not focus on political issues at the time Novak published for them.

Novak is just one of at least 18 Russian journalists who are currently behind bars for their work, according to IPI monitoring. Six of those have been convicted or are standing trial for writing about Russian war crimes in their independent reporting on the war in Ukraine.