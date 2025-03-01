MFRR partners express their shock and sadness following the death of Tetyana Kulyk, an editor at Ukraine’s national press agency Ukrinform, in a new Russian attack on Kyiv.

On the night of February 26, Kulyk was killed at her home near Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv when debris from a Russian drone fell on the area.

Tetyana’s home was destroyed in the fire which broke out as a result of the strike, according to footage of the area published by Ukrainian authorities. Rescue teams arriving on the scene discovered two bodies inside the house, that of Tetyana and her husband, surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov.

“Tetyana Kulyk was a great journalist. She produced many programmes about our [wartime] struggle and our heroes. Just yesterday, we were discussing plans for an interview with [Ukrainian defense intelligence chief] Kyrylo Budanov. She will forever stay in our hearts and in our memory,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, the director of Ukrinform, in a statement.

At Ukraine’s national press agency, Kulyk hosted a regular series of video interviews on the agency’s Youtube channel. She was also the acting editor-in-chief of Ukrinform’s multimedia department and a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU).

On the night of her death, Russian forces launched at least 177 combat and decoy drones against the country, according to Ukrainian authorities, targeting most regions of southern, central and eastern Ukraine. Seven civilians were killed and ten were wounded in various attacks throughout the day.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, 11 journalists have been killed while reporting or carrying out their professional duties, with several more killed in their homes, as in the case of Kulyk.

MFRR partners pay our respects to Tetyana Kulyk and her family. We stand in solidarity with all journalists and media workers across Ukraine who continue to do their jobs despite continued and serious security risks.

Signed:

International Press Institute (IPI)

ARTICLE 19 Europe

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)