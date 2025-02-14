The IPI global network today condemned the arrests of journalists Shamshad Agha and Shahnaz Beylargazi as the number of media workers currently in Azerbaijan’s jails tops 20, since authorities embarked on a campaign of repression in November 2023.

On February 5, security forces arrested Shamshad Agha, editor-in-chief of the news website Arqument.az, and journalist Shahnaz Beylargazi, who works for independent outlet Toplum TV.

Meydan TV, another independent outlet, later said that Agha had also worked for them.

In an interview broadcast by the TV channel, Agha’s brother Shahid said the arrest took place during a raid on the family home at 2.00 am conducted by 7 or 8 masked police officers. Security forces also conducted a search of the entire house and confiscated phones and computer equipment.

Both Agha and Beylargazi have been charged with “smuggling foreign currency” and placed in pre-trial detention in what appears to be an attempt to criminalize the use of foreign grants to support journalism.

This latest incident follows a wave of arrests in December against Meydan TV journalists, and a previous series of arrests of Toplum TV journalists in March 2024.

“Azerbaijani authorities must immediately release journalists in prison and end this wave of oppression against independent media,” said IPI Eastern Europe Advocacy Lead Karol Łuczka.

As of February 2025, IPI is aware of at least 25 journalists arrested over the past year on trumped-up charges such as currency smuggling and extortion. Many of those have reportedly faced torture and other mistreatment while in detention. Teymur Kerimov, the director of Kanal 11, for example, was beaten in custody in 2023.