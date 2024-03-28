On March 29, 2023, Russian authorities detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Soon after, he was transferred to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison and charged with espionage, an accusation which he and his colleagues have strongly rejected and for which Russian authorities have produced no evidence.

Today, one year after these events, 83 IPI members from around the world have sent a letter to Gershkovich, underscoring their solidarity with him amid his unjust imprisonment and as the IPI global network continues to demand his immediate release.

“Please know that you are not alone in this fight. As members of IPI, we stand resolutely beside you, united in our conviction that truth and justice will prevail”, IPI members wrote to Evan Gershkovich.

Read the full letter from IPI members to Evan below.

**********************************************************************

Dear Evan,

We are writing to you as members of the International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, leading journalists and media freedom advocates united in the shared commitment to press freedom and solidarity between journalists. We want to convey our unwavering support and solidarity as you endure imprisonment in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

On the outside, thousands of people stand in solidarity with you. It is deeply troubling to know that you are unjustly confined behind bars, deprived of your freedom for simply carrying out your work as a journalist. Your imprisonment is not only an affront to press freedom but also an attack on the fundamental principles of democracy and human rights. Know that a vast network of colleagues, supporters, and advocates are working tirelessly to raise awareness about your situation and advocate for your release.

Please know that you are not alone in this fight. As members of IPI, we stand resolutely beside you, united in our conviction that truth and justice will prevail. Your courage in the face of adversity serves as a beacon of hope for journalists everywhere, reminding us of the importance of upholding the values of a free and independent press.

As you face this appalling injustice, your resilience and determination are an inspiration to us all. Please take solace in the knowledge that there are many who are thinking of you, advocating for you, and eagerly awaiting the day when you will be reunited with your loved ones and able to continue your vital work. In the meantime, please take care of yourself and stay strong.

With heartfelt solidarity,

Members of the International Press Institute