On March 29, 2023, Russian authorities detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Soon after, he was transferred to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison and charged with espionage, an accusation which he and his colleagues have strongly rejected and for which Russian authorities have produced no evidence.

Today, one year after these events, 83 IPI members from around the world have sent a letter to Gershkovich, underscoring their solidarity with him amid his unjust imprisonment and as the IPI global network continues to demand his immediate release.

“Please know that you are not alone in this fight. As members of IPI, we stand resolutely beside you, united in our conviction that truth and justice will prevail”, IPI members wrote to Evan Gershkovich. 

Read the full letter from IPI members to Evan below.

 

**********************************************************************

 

Dear Evan,

We are writing to you as members of the International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, leading journalists and media freedom advocates united in the shared commitment to press freedom and solidarity between journalists. We want to convey our unwavering support and solidarity as you endure imprisonment in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

On the outside, thousands of people stand in solidarity with you. It is deeply troubling to know that you are unjustly confined behind bars, deprived of your freedom for simply carrying out your work as a journalist. Your imprisonment is not only an affront to press freedom but also an attack on the fundamental principles of democracy and human rights. Know that a vast network of colleagues, supporters, and advocates are working tirelessly to raise awareness about your situation and advocate for your release.

Please know that you are not alone in this fight. As members of IPI, we stand resolutely beside you, united in our conviction that truth and justice will prevail. Your courage in the face of adversity serves as a beacon of hope for journalists everywhere, reminding us of the importance of upholding the values of a free and independent press.

As you face this appalling injustice, your resilience and determination are an inspiration to us all. Please take solace in the knowledge that there are many who are thinking of you, advocating for you, and eagerly awaiting the day when you will be reunited with your loved ones and able to continue your vital work. In the meantime, please take care of yourself and stay strong.

With heartfelt solidarity,

Members of the International Press Institute

 

Felix Adenaike Editor-in-Chief Syndicated Communications Ltd
Quentin Ariès Founder ereb
Charles A Bambara Journalist Retired Senior Communication Staff United Nations
Eniola Bello Managing Director THISDAY
Nathalie Bertrams Freelance Journalist
Isabel Bonnet Video Editor AFP
Bjorn Bore Editor in chief Vårt Land
Robert Brestan Editor-In-Chief HlidaciPes.org
Branko Brkic Editor-in-Chief Daily Maverick
Oliver Buch Legal advisor IPI German National Committee
Lukas Burnar Executive Director Medienhaus andererseits GmbH
Matthew Caruana Galizia Director The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation
Jim Clancy Journalist
Rawan Damen Director General Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism
Sahana David Menon Journalist
Ido Dissentshik editor in chief (ret.) Maariv
Martin du Bois
Leticia Duarte Latin America Manager Report for the World
Trine Eilertsen Editor in Chief Aftenposten
Vittorio Ferrara Journalist Freelance
Veronica Figueroa Journalist
Tamara Filipovic Stevanovic Secretary General Independent Journalists’ Association of Serbia
Julius Fintelmann Editorial director The European Correspondent
Peter Ford International News Editor The Christian Science Monitor
Frank D Freiling SVP International ZDF German Television
Anne Gellinek head of news ZDF German Television
Ricardo Gines Free Journalist
Stephen Gitama Group CEO Nation Media Group PLC Kenya
Aaron Glantz Executive-in-Residence Maynard Institute for Journalism Education
Kevin Grant Co-founder & chief development officer GroundTruth
Oleg Grigorenko Editor in Chief 7×7 Horizontal Russia
Tom Grundy Editor-in-Chief Hong Kong Free Press
Fredy Gsteiger Deputy Editor-in-Chief SRF
Chani Guyot Publisher Human Journalism Network
Richard Hoechner Co-Founder Republik Magazine
Mohamed Ibrahim President Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS)
Uraz Kaspar Co-Founder Podfresh
Christos Kazantzoglou Freelance Journalist
Emre Kizilkaya Editor Journo.com.tr
Ginko Kobayashi Freelance journalist
Thanassis Koukakis Financial Editor CNN Greece
Wolfgang Krach Editor-in-Chief Süddeutsche Zeitung
Magdalena Krukowska Journalist Forbes
Metin Kaan Kurtulus Senior Editor for Foreign Affairs T24
Teseo La Marca Journalist Freelancer
Gianluca Liva Science Journalist RADAR Magazine
Vineet Malik Editor In Chief The Revelation
Frane Maroevic Executive Director IPI
Jovo Martinovic Director Crime and Corruption Reporting Network – LUPA
Paul McLoughlin Head of News The New Arab
Adrian Mogoș newsromania.net
Emy Muzzi Journalist Talkeurope.org
Isa Myzyraj Journalist Rtv Ora News
Ramesh Kumar Neupane News Chief Himal Media, Nepal
Amelia Newcomb Managing Editor The Christian Science Monitor
Antoinette Nikolova Director Balkan Free Media Initiative (BFMI)
Petr Oralek Czech News Agency
Elizaveta Osetinskaya Founder The Bell
Jakub Patočka editor-in-chief, publisher Deník Referendum
Andreea Pavel Reporter/ Editor in chief Info Sud-Est
Virginia Pérez Alonso Editor-in-Chief Público (Spanish online news outlet)
Hyury Potter Investigative Reporter Freelancer
Ryan Powell Head of Innovation and Media Business IPI
Tibor Purger Lecturer in Political Science Rutgers University
Clare Rewcastle Brown Journalist Sarawak Report
Maria Rzaeva Chief Commercial Offiver Paper
Laura Saarikoski Journalist , Finland
Charles Sennott Founder and Editor in Chief GroundTruth
Maja Sever journalist Trade union of croatian journalists
Craig Shaw Editor The Black Sea
sahaj shrestha Vice president Freedom Forum of Nepal
Patricia Smith Retired editor Global Journalist
Piotr Stasiński Advisor, former deputy editor-in-chief Gazeta Wyborcza
Lucie Sykorova Chair of Supervisory Board ECPMF
Teodor Tita Co-founder MediaGen (Gen,Știri/Genzette)
Nestan Tsetskhladze Editor in Chief Netgazeti.ge
Alexandra Tyan video journalist Sphera Network
Zuzana Vlasatá Reporter Deník Referendum
Alexander Vostrov Deputy Director Belarusian Investigative Center
Andreas Zarm Manager DPV
Syrian center for medias and freedom of expression