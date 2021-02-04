IPI and its partner organisations in the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) present the findings of their recent international press freedom mission to Poland

The International Press Institute (IPI) and its partner organisations in the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) will be holding a webinar to present the findings of its recent international press freedom mission to Poland.

The event will bring together press freedom experts and interlocutors from the mission, including editors and human rights experts, to discuss the most significant developments over the past year and examine the main challenge facing Poland’s journalists.

The event will correspond with the launch of the report, which concludes that Poland now faces its greatest set of challenges since 2015 as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party continues to wage a multi-pronged attack on independent media in an effort to muzzle critical reporting and undermine independent journalism.

Speakers will discuss the challenges posed by so-called repolonisation and deconcentration, legal harassment of critical and investigative media outlets, physical attacks on journalists, online harassment, and the risks of state capture for media independence and pluralism.

The MFRR will also discuss the implications of these findings for press freedom and democracy in both Poland and the wider European Union and underline its recommendations for EU policy makers.

Speakers:

* Krzysztof Bobinski, journalist, Society of Journalists, Poland (host)

* Scott Griffen, Deputy Director, International Press Institute (IPI)

* Oliver Money-Kyrle, Head of Europe Advocacy and Programmes, International Press Institute (IPI)

* Dominika Bychawska-Siniarska, lawyer, Board member, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights

* Jamie Wiseman, Europe Advocacy Officer, International Press Institute (IPI)

* Laurens Hueting, Advocacy Officer, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

* Magdalena Adamowicz, MEP, Poland (TBC)

The joint press freedom mission to Poland carried out between November and December 2020 by the MFRR. It was led by the International Press Institute (IPI) and joined by:

Article 19,

the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF),

the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ),

Free Press Unlimited (FPU) and

the Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT).