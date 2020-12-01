Rakesh Singh Nirbhik, a reporter for a daily Rashtriya Swaroop, was killed along with his friend on November 27, when his house was set on fire. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the arson. Police said that the accused set fire to the house of the journalist because he had exposed corrupt practices of one of the accused.
