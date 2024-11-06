epa11454962 A general view of the hall of Bulgarian Parliament during the vote on the new government in Sofia, Bulgaria on 03 July 2024. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

IPI joins undersigned press freedom, freedom of expression and journalists’ organizations in strongly condemning the four cases of violence and intimidation against Bulgarian journalists covering the parliamentary elections held on October 27. We demand a thorough and impartial investigation into each incident so that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable, and urge the authorities to ensure a safe environment for journalists. Additionally, we call on all parties to take disciplinary action against any of their members involved in endangering the safety of journalists and media workers.

The MFRR documented four cases of attacks on journalists and camera operators on election day. These incidents included threats and intimidation, obstruction of journalistic activity, and physical violence resulting in injuries.

Among the incidents was an attack on bTV, one of Bulgaria’s largest TV channels, while it covered events at a polling station. Camera operator Petar Kartulev was repeatedly hit by two men, sustaining minor injuries. The perpetrators, who were later detained by the police, were identified as registered supporters of the DPS-New Beginning coalition.

Other cases included the intimidation and barring of Free Europe reporter Damiana Veleva from a polling station, threats and insults directed at BNR correspondent Zdravka Maslyankova, and threats made against journalist Diyana Zhelyazkova by the mayor Ismail Ibryam of Nikola Kozlevo.

It is deeply concerning that members of the press face threats not only from party supporters but also from individuals in positions of authority. We once again urge the authorities in Bulgaria to fulfill their obligation to safeguard the rights and freedoms of all journalists and media workers, and uphold press freedom.

Signed:

International Press Institute (IPI)

Free Press Unlimited (FPU)

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

OBC Transeuropa (OBCT)





