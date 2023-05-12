Leading journalists, editors and publishers from over 80 countries and six continents, in person and online, will gather at the International Press Institute’s (IPI) World Congress and Media Innovation Festival 2023, taking place in Vienna’s MuseumsQuartier, from 25 – 26 May, to explore the rapidly evolving global and technological landscape for independent journalism.

Participants will discuss press freedom and media innovation in the age of AI, drawing on the solid foundations of the past to secure the future of news media.

The panelists will look at how AI and other new technologies are reshaping newsrooms. They will discuss sustainable business models for journalism, the risks and opportunities of AI, the fight against dis- and misinformation, threats to press freedom around the world and trends in audio and video journalism.

Media representatives are invited to attend:

The Congress opening, on Thursday 25 May, 09:00 to 10:00, MuseumsQuartier: Welcome by Khadija Patel , Chair of the IPI global Executive Board and Journalist-in-Residence, the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM). Opening session on democracy and information ecosystems in the age of AI: David Kaye, Director, International Justice Clinic/UCI Law, the Former UN Special Representative on Freedom of Expression Julia Angwin, New York Times investigative journalist & contributing writer Dunja Mijatović, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Andrian Kreye, Süddeutsche Zeitung Editor-at-Large Siddharth Varadarajan, The Wire (India) Founding Editor



Award ceremony honoring the 2023 IPI-IMS World Press Freedom Hero and Free Media Pioneer, 25 May, 18:00 to 18:45, MuseumsQuartier: Carmen Aristegui , Mexican investigative journalist, acceptance of Hero Award Swe Win , Editor-in-Chief, Myanmar Now, acceptance of Pioneer Award



The detailed programme can be found here as well as the list of speakers attending. Press opportunities, statements or interviews can be arranged on request.

To register to attend the opening, the award ceremony or to express your interest in an interview with a specific participant please send an email to mcausevicpodzic@ipi.media, or call at +43 676 385 7019.

