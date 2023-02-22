Border crossing between Brazil and Paraguay, in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, 15 October 2020. The Paraguay-Brazil border has been an especially dangerous region for journalists. EPA-EFE/Stringer

The IPI global network condemns the killing of journalist Alexander Álvarez Ramírez in Paraguay. The authorities must swiftly investigate the case and determine the motive behind the murder. IPI calls on the Paraguayan government to take further steps to ensure that journalists are not attacked for their work and can carry out their profession without fear of retaliation.

On Tuesday, February 14, journalist Alexander Álvarez Ramírez was killed in public in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero in Amambay, near the Brazilian border. He was a radio reporter for Urundey 103.3 FM. He was fatally shot by two hitmen on his way to work. He was transferred to Pedro Juan Caballero Regional Hospital, where he was confirmed dead. Three days later, the national police arrested four suspects who were alleged to be directly linked to the murder. The reasons behind the murder, and whether those arrested were in fact responsible, remain unclear.

The murder of Alexander Álvarez is not the first of its kind in Paraguay. The Paraguayan Constitution protects press freedom and freedom of speech. However, between 2000 and 2015, 11 journalists were murdered in the country. In 2020, Brazilian journalist Lourenço Veras, who covered the Brazil-Paraguay border, was also killed in his home in Pedro Juan Caballero. Most recently, Radio Amambay journalist Humberto Coronel was shot and killed in 2022 as he left his place of work.

On November 28, 2016, Paraguay signed an agreement to establish a state protection mechanism for journalists. Despite this, journalists in Paraguay, particularly those covering organized crime near the border with Brazil, are regularly threatened, and attacks often remain unresolved.

“Paraguayan authorities must conduct a thorough and credible investigation into the murder of Alexander Álvarez Ramírez and hold all those responsible to account”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Authorities must ensure effective protection for journalists working in the country, and must put a stop to the impunity for crimes against journalists that fuels further attacks.”