The report, developed as part of the ‘Decoding the Disinformation Playbook’ project led by IPI, focuses on strategies to mitigate the risks associated with online harassment.

The Croatian fact-checking outlet Faktograf and the International Press Institute (IPI) have released “I never put my name on the doorbell”, a comprehensive guide and resource for journalists, fact-checkers, and media organizations facing escalating online harassment, particularly during election periods.

The report is the result of extensive research and collaboration between Faktograf and other European fact-checking organizations, and IPI. The findings are based on interviews with experts from six leading fact-checking outlets across Europe, detailing their experiences and strategies in the lead-up to and following the 2024 European parliamentary elections.

Key recommendations from the report

Structured monitoring and fact-checking systems: The report emphasizes the importance of establishing dedicated teams and employing advanced tools for monitoring election-related disinformation. Proactive risk management: Media organizations should conduct thorough risk assessments before election periods. Developing and testing digital security protocols, along with creating support mechanisms for journalists, are crucial steps in preparing for potential harassment. Collaboration and resource sharing: By sharing resources and strategies, smaller organizations can enhance their capacity to counteract disinformation effectively, especially during elections when this phenomenon increases exponentially. Mental health support: The first step to creating a safe and productive environment in the newsroom for fact-checkers and journalists is recognizing the toll that online harassment can take on them. Integrating mental health assistance and legal support into organizational budgets ensures that fact-checkers are not only protected physically but also supported emotionally.

Essential Tips for Fact-Checkers:

Build trust and transparency : Keep the public informed by maintaining up-to-date sections on methodologies, financing, and organizational structures. Consider creating an FAQ section to address common inquiries efficiently.

Prebunking and anticipation : Prepare for disinformation by analyzing past trends and creating prebunking articles that address potential narratives before they gain traction.

Accuracy over speed : Maintain rigorous fact-checking standards even under pressure. Correcting mistakes openly can enhance trustworthiness and credibility.

Engagement and reporting: Encourage fact-checkers not to engage with harassers directly and to report serious threats to authorities. Documenting and tracking harassment can be vital for legal and organizational responses.

“I never put my name on the doorbell” report is a tool for media and fact-checking organizations navigating the complex landscape of online harassment and disinformation. It reflects the collective expertise and experiences of European fact-checkers and aims to strengthen the resilience of journalists worldwide.