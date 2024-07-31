Two years after the death of photojournalist Aye Kyaw while in the custody of Myanmar’s military junta, the IPI global network commemorates the journalist and demands accountability for his apparent murder at the hands of the junta. In addition, IPI renews its calls for international support for journalists in Myanmar. Since the democracy-crushing military coup in February 2021, the country has seen a total crackdown on media freedom and legal reforms have been rolled back by a decade. Journalists are routinely silenced, arrested, imprisoned and forced into exile.

Two years ago on July 30, 2022 photojournalist Aye Kyaw was arrested at his home in the city of Sagaing in Myanmar. Around 2 a.m. Kyaw was woken when six military vehicles pulled up. Initially, the military junta said they had come to Kyaw’s home after being told he possessed guns there. However, according to a witness, no guns were found, but they still took Kyaw away. About 10 hours later, his family was contacted by an official who said Kyaw’s body had been deposited into the Sagaing City Hospital. His family buried the photojournalist the next day. Authorities told them not to post anything about the funeral on social media.

Kyaw ran the Hayman Photography studio and was also a member of Upper Myanmar Photography Association. He was a photographer known for documenting anti-junta protests. News reports said the photos garnered attention on social media and were often published by local media outlets. It’s suspected that this irritated the junta. To this day, no one has been held accountable for Kyaw’s apparent killing.

“Two years later, we continue to call for justice for what was in all likelihood the murder of Aye Kyaw by the military junta in Myanmar”, IPI Interim Executive Director Scott Griffen said. “The world must not forget about the horrific crimes perpetrated by the Myanmar military against the media and journalists. The IPI global network stands beside our Myanmar colleagues – both in- and outside the country – who continue to report on the brutal crackdown and ongoing conflict with incredible bravery.”

Myanmar’s press freedom situation has taken a nosedive since the military takeover three-and–a-half years ago. In addition to Kyaw, four other journalists in Myanmar have been killed during this time. Freelance photographer Soe Naing was killed in military custody on December 14, 2021. His death was a result of force used during interrogation. On December 25, 2021, journalist Sai Win Aung was killed by military fire near the border with Thailand and on January 8, 2022 journalist Pu Tuidim was shot by the military. Journalist Myat Thu Tan was also killed in military custody on January 31, 2024.

Myanmar has become one of the most dangerous places for journalists. The military has detained over 200 journalists during its regime. The International Center for Non-Profit-Law estimated in June 2024 that 55 journalists were still imprisoned. Most charges against journalists have been under Section 505A, which was added to the penal code after the coup. It criminalizes comments that “cause fear”, spread “false information” and “agitate directly or indirectly a criminal offence against a Government employee”. Section 505A has been used relentlessly by the junta.

Even though the military junta has made journalistic work nearly impossible, there are brave journalists, like Aye Kyaw was, who continue to try to sustain independent media both in the country and from exile. In 2023, IPI and IMS (International Media Support) presented their Free Media Pioneer award to Myanmar Now, a news organization dedicated to investigating and exposing human rights violations in the country. Citizen journalists, who operate on the ground level in Myanmar, face a lot of risks and are often poorly paid for their work, if at all.