09:30 – 10:30 CET

For many EU and candidate-countries, independence of public service media is under threat. Ever more governments have demonstrated a trend of distorting public service media into state propaganda organs, making political appointments to the management and manipulating the content of public media production in order to serve power-holders’ political interests. This panel will focus on discussing the core challenges public service media faces with important case studies from Italy, Poland and Romania. The recently adopted European Media Freedom Act should provide some pressure for urgent change.

Speakers:

Marina Popescu , President, Median Research Centre

President, Median Research Centre Roman Imielski , first deputy editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza

Anna del Freo, Executive Committee member, Federazione Nazionale Stampa Italiana

Moderator:

Renate Schroeder, Director, European Federation of Journalists

Panel 2: Media capture and the tools the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) has to counter it