Police launch tear gas to disperse supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition during a nationwide protest, in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, March 20, 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

The International Press Institute (IPI) calls on the relevant authorities in Kenya to ensure that all forms of press freedom violations that have occurred in the context of the ongoing protests are duly investigated and that all perpetrators of violence towards journalists are held accountable. The government must protect media freedom and the public’s right to receive news and information.



On April 3, 2023, IPI submitted a letter to Kenyan authorities,including the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, the Inspector General of Police, the Communications Authority of Kenya and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions raising concerns with regards to the media attacks that occurred during the recent protests in the country.

More than 20 journalists and media workers have been attacked or faced press freedom violations off- and online since the start of protests on March 20, including physical assault, broken equipment, harassment, and arbitrary detention.

This letter detailed a number of concerning developments, including the 22 March notice to all broadcasters by the Communications Authority, the reported police attacks on journalists on March 30 and also concerns about a potential internet shutdown.

IPI also made reference to the 2022 resolution of the UN Human Rights Council which urges all authorities to protect the safety of journalists reporting on protests even in instances where the protests being reported on have been declared unlawful.

IPI expressed its solidarity with the Kenya Media Working Group on the need for prompt, impartial and effective investigations into attacks on journalists and the need to prioritize the safety of journalists.

Read the full letter here.