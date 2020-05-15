Leonardo Pinheiro, a journalist who worked with social media to highlight local issues and demand solutions from authorities, was killed by a group of unidentified assailants on May 13 in the seaside city of municipality of Araruama in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Pinheiro was recording video interviews when the assailants arrived in a car and asked to kneel on the ground before shooting him in execution style killing.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- IPI urges inquiry into arrest of investigative journalist in Bulgaria May 15, 2020
- India increasing abuse of laws to harass journalists May 15, 2020
- Kyrgyz Supreme Court rejects journalist’s appeal against life imprisonment May 14, 2020
- IPI condemns arrest of journalist covering protest in Montenegro May 14, 2020
- IJ4EU Info Webinar (Zoom, May 19, 2020) May 14, 2020
- Four journalists jailed as Belarus cracks down on opposition reporting May 13, 2020
- Israel extends closure of Palestine TV office in East Jerusalem May 13, 2020
- India’s not-for-profit The Wire answers to no boss but its audience – and that pays off May 13, 2020