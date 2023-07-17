The IPI global network condemns the July 11 sentencing of Lebanese journalist Dima Sadek to one year in prison for “slander, defamation, and promoting sectarianism” in a case brought against her by Gebran Bassil, leader of one of the country’s largest political parties, Free Patriotic Movement (FPM). We call on the courts to overturn this verdict on appeal and ensure that the legal system is not used to target and harass journalists.

Sadek was also ordered to pay 110 million Lebanese pounds (about EUR 7,300) by a court in Beirut. Sadek said she will appeal the decision.

Bassil filed claims of defamation and slander in February 2020 after Sadek tweeted that an attack by FPM supporters on two men was “racist and Nazi-like.” The FPM is part of the ruling coalition of the caretaker government that has been in power since late 2022, and has close ties to Hezbollah.

Ayman Mhanna, executive director of the Lebanese press freedom group Samir Kassir Foundation, strongly condemned the verdict, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the sentence.

Politicians and political parties across the ideological spectrum — including the right-wing Lebanese Forces, center-right Kataeb, center-left Progressive Socialist Party, and reformist Forces of Change bloc — also expressed solidarity with Sadek and concern about press freedom.

Sadek has previously been targeted for her work. In 2022, she faced a wave of online harassment from Hezbollah supporters after a satirical tweet on Iran’s role in the attack on author Salman Rushdie. She received threats of rape, murder, and violent attacks in a trolling campaign organized by the son of the Hezbollah leader.

Freedom of the press in Lebanon has been under pressure since the outbreak of protests in October 2019 and in April 2023. The Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon, a group of Lebanese and international rights groups, had condemned the increase in judicial attacks against journalists and media workers.

“The verdict against Dima Sadek should be immediately reversed. No journalist should be given prison sentences — especially for a tweet”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “We call on lawmakers in Lebanon to immediately abolish criminal defamation laws, and we urge judicial authorities to ensure laws are not used as a weapon to censor and target members of the press.”