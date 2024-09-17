The IPI global network condemns the Israeli government’s decision to revoke Al Jazeera journalists’ press passes. The move follows Israel’s decision in May to shut down the media outlet’s operations in Israel. On top of Israel’s existing information blockade prohibiting international journalists from entering and reporting from Gaza, this latest decision further undermines press freedom and access to information in Israel and in the areas under its control.

On September 12, the Israeli government announced it will be revoking all press passes previously issued to Al Jazeera journalists. In a statement on X, Government Press Office Director Nitzan Chen accused Al Jazeera of disseminating false news and incitement against Israelis. The journalists affected by the decision will be given a hearing before their passes are officially revoked. The revocation does not apply to the network’s producers and photographers. While the GPO press card is not mandatory, without it a journalist in Israel will not be able to access parliament, government ministries, or military infrastructure. It is also the only card recognized at Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank.

This decision comes approximately four months after the Israeli Cabinet unanimously voted to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations. On May 5, Israel began to block Al Jazeera’s broadcasts, citing violations of national security and accusing the media outlet of aiding Hamas. The Israeli military has on more than one occasion accused Al Jazeera staff members of being Hamas operatives, which the outlet has denied.

“The Israeli government’s decision to revoke Al Jazeera press passes highlights a broader and deeply alarming pattern of harassment of journalists and attacks on press freedom in Israel and the region”, Scott Griffen, IPI Interim Executive Director said. “This clearly illustrates the systematic effort by Israeli authorities to expand its control over media reporting about Israel, including reporting on and from Gaza, by imposing undue restrictions on access by reporters”.

He added: “We strongly urge Israel to respect freedom of the press and access to information, which are fundamental human rights that all democracies must respect and protect.”

Israel has already significantly limited the international media’s ability to work and report from the Gaza strip. There is a near-total ban on international journalists entering Gaza, which has severely restricted information and coverage about the war from inside the Strip. A petition for military authorities to allow foreign journalists to report inside Gaza was rejected by the Israeli Supreme Court in January 2024. IPI has repeatedly called on Israel to allow international media access to Gaza and ensure the safety of journalists.