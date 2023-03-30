In 2022, IPI and its consortium partners launched Media Innovation Europe, a major new project to energize Europe’s media ecosystem. The project embeds an innovation mindset in independent media across Europe to support the growth of more sustainable, audience-first newsrooms. To do this, the partners provide a mix of skills development, coaching, strategic advice, funding and networking.

Early on in 2023, IPI kicked things off with the Transition Accelerator, supporting 15 established and independent newsrooms from each corner of Europe to create and launch innovative products, features and revenue streams.

To further enhance the European media landscape, IPI is excited to launch the New Media Incubator for new media startups. The call for applications to join the incubator is now open. Selected participants will join a six-month incubator that will foster and facilitate the launch and growth of new media ventures. Teams will deepen their understanding of their target users and test their hypotheses with the help of coaching and training.

Eligibility and selection criteria

To apply applicants must be a new media startup that has undertaken market and audience research, has a clearly articulated business case and the energy to grow. Teams must have a validated business idea, a clearly identified challenge or problem to solve and the ability to demonstrate the right mix of capabilities to deliver, such as media management and editorial experience. You can find the full list of eligibility and selection criteria here.

What will you receive?

Financial support. Applicants to the New Media Incubator can request grants from between €5,000 and €15,000.

Coaching. Incubator participants will receive coaching from industry experts tailored to each team’s specific needs.

Two day in-person bootcamp. All incubator participants will get a chance to participate in a fully-funded two-day bootcamp. During the event, you will learn from industry experts and each other, deep dive into product thinking and user research and map the next stages of delivering your project.

Access to a network of media professionals. Participants will have the opportunity to tap into Media Innovation Europe’s vast network of media managers and practitioners. Participants will have the possibility to leverage the network by connecting with media industry leaders and learning from their expertise.

Apply for the New Media Incubator here.

Questions? Email us at innovation@ipi.media

The New Media Incubator is part of the Media Innovation Europe (MIE) project, co-funded by the European Commission. The programme is run by the International Press Institute, the Thomson Foundation, the Media Development Foundation and BIRN and is intended to empower media outlets as they navigate the digital transition, giving them journalistic tools and skills in diverse products and business structures in order to reach audiences and bring sustainability.

IPI is grateful for the support of the European Commission, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation and ERSTE Foundation for making the Incubator possible.