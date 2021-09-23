Journalism took centre stage at the 2021 IPI World Congress from September 15 to 17 - both in Vienna and online.



Our first-ever hybrid Congress gathered 200 participants in person, with an additional audience of over 100 online attendees, all coming (and connecting virtually) from 43 countries. Almost 70 local and international speakers joined our panel discussions, workshops, keynote speeches, presentations and roundtables.



Amid so many challenges facing the media worldwide, the IPI global network’s sense of community and dedication to independent journalism is what made this event such a success.

Once again, the IPI World Congress proved to be a valuable platform for the media community from around the world to exchange best practices, offer solidarity, and present a united front for strengthening independent media and protecting press freedom.

Over a rich, three-day programme at four venues around Vienna, journalists, editors, publishers and media experts from around the world:

• Looked at some of the world’s most innovative newsrooms, from Norway to Zimbabwe and South Africa, to see how using product thinking can make journalism break through in the attention economy. Check out the presentations and video available here.

• Looked into what’s working to keep our newfound audiences after a reader boom during the pandemic. Video available soon!

• Heard from colleagues on the front line of populist and authoritarian restrictions on journalism, including Maria Ressa (the Philippines), Pravit Rojanaphruk (Thailand), Galina Timchenko (Russia), Zaffar Abbas (Pakistan) and more.

• Discussed strategies to stop the spread of media capture in Central Europe, with some of the leading independent voices in journalism from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

• Brainstormed for new ways to fund good journalism with leading journalism funders.

• Honoured the most courageous among us!

At our special Awards Ceremony on Sept. 16, IPI and International Media Support jointly awarded the World Press Freedom Hero and Free Media Pioneer awards to:

Yuliya Slutskaya of Belarus 2021 World Press Freedom Hero

A long-time editor and advocate for media freedom, Slutskaya was jailed for eight months by the Lukashenko regime.

Indian news site The Wire 2021 Free Media Pioneer

The Wire, a digital news pioneer, has successfully bet on independence and reader support amid India’s press freedom slide.



Re-visit IPIWoCo 2021

Let's keep in touch and support one another

Our partners and supporters

We would like to thank the following institutions and media organizations for their generous support to the IPI World Congress 2021 and to express our special gratitude to our co-hosts: City of Vienna, Presseclub Concordia and ORF.