Ahmed Sabaie during one of his court hearings two years ago. Photo/social media.

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today condemned the arrest of Egyptian journalist Ahmed Sabaie on February 29 on the same alleged crimes for which he was imprisoned in 2013.

Sabaie, a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate and a reporter at Afaq Arabia newspaper, was “forcibly disappeared” by Egyptian authorities last Saturday, Ahmad Al-Attar, an Egyptian human rights researcher, told IPI.

At the time of his arrest he was attending the funeral of prominent Egyptian Islamic scholar and opposition member Mohamed Emara in the Fifth Settlement of New Cairo.

Sabaie went missing for three days before appearing at the Supreme State Security Prosecution office on Monday, March 2, without the presence of a lawyer. The public prosecution ordered him to be detained at Tora maximum security prison for 15 days pending investigations.

Prisoners in the cramped cells of the so-called Scorpion Prison are vulnerable to abuse and ill-treatment. “It is known to be the worst jail in Egypt because of the cruel human rights violations committed inside its walls”, Al-Attar said.

Sabaie was originally arrested in 2013 and accused of spreading false news and joining the banned Muslim Brotherhood group in the “Rabaa operation room” case. The Supreme Court ordered Sabaie’s release on May 16, 2017 after he had spent almost four years in Scorpion Prison.

“It is unacceptable that Mr, Sabaie has again been arrested despite having committed no crime”, IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R. Prasad said. “He is being accused of the same crimes for which Supreme Court acquitted him. Sabaie and his family have suffered enough from his previous detention. We urge the Egyptian authorities to immediately release him.”

During his previous four-year incarceration, Sabaie’s wife, Iman Mahrous, was not able to visit her husband or provide him with necessary medication and clothing.

At least 60 journalists are behind bars in Egypt. #PRESSEGYPT is IPI’s campaign for their release. Join our call and help press Egypt to ensure all of the country’s journalists can do their jobs freely and without fear.