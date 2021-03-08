On International Women’s Day, IPI launches latest episode of ‘The Press Freedom Files’ with special focus on solutions to address online harassment against women journalists

IPI speaks with new OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro and IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi about concrete actions several actors – from governments to the judiciary as well as news outlets – should adopt to combat one a growing threats to press freedom.

Both share the recommendations and suggestions contained in OSCE’s Resource Guide, launched late last year as part of the project Safety of Female Journalists Online (#SOFJO) and IPI’s Newsrooms Onthline hub, a resource centre for journalists and media organisations that, among other resources, features a specific protocol for newsrooms and video tutorials for journalists to cope with the effects of online harassment.

Also available on

This episode of ‘The Press Freedom Files’ was produced by the International Press Institute (IPI) as part of its Newsrooms Ontheline project, which looks into measures to address online harassment in newsrooms. Newsrooms Ontheline is financially supported by a grant from the Adessium Foundation.

This episode of The Press Freedom Files was produced and prepared by the International Press Institute (IPI) as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States and Candidate Countries. The project is co-funded by the European Commission.