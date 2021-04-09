Video screen capture from Youtube: How we do product development in Aftenposten

Get ready to meet the people who are leading some of the most innovative newsrooms, hear how they innovate with solutions to the challenges we all face and swap insights with colleagues around the world.

Join IPI’s newsroom visit to Aftenposten (Norway)

Norway’s Aftenposten has a global reputation as a forward thinking media organisation that has crossed over from advertising to reader revenues through subscriptions. The largest printed newspaper in the country has transitioned to now be sustainable as a purely digital media and has grown its audience with younger Norwegians.

It didn’t happen by accident. It called for a deep transformation in digital, business, culture and operations through a culture of experimentation.

In this virtual visit, we’ll look at how they’re thinking about the challenges for journalism today from the responsibility of reporting on the pandemic and vaccines to managing the return of journalists to the office later this year.

Join IPI’s newsroom visit with Aftenposten for a deep talk about their experiments with audio, events, audience engagement, their subscriptions model and how they ensure their journalism is relevant to a growing audience.

Our hosts:

* Trine Eilertsen, Editor-in-Chief

* Karl Oskar Teien, Director of Product



Who should join?

Editors, publishers and journalists, and those with roles in innovation, product, audience and leadership.

Register now and enjoy the benefits of being part of the IPI global network!

These virtual newsroom visits are open to a small group of 15 participants, so book your seat now!

Tours are open to everybody but IPI members will be given priority.

* 10 tickets will be reserved for IPI members, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

* 5 tickets will be open for all other editors, publishers and journalists.

Registration is free, but we encourage you to consider supporting our work by donating to IPI Press Freedom and Independent Journalism Funds, and if you aren’t already a member of the IPI global network or editors and journalists, you can join using our special Newsroom Visits offer. Contact us to find our more.