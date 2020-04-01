Ken Woosuk Choi, Editor-in-Chief, The Chosun Ilbo

At Chosun Ilbo, the management has imposed strict guidelines for reporters. Newsgathering is done over telephone. Staff have been asked to remain at home and only go out to buy groceries and other essentials.

Meanwhile, we feel that trust in the newspaper is higher than ever, as our readers appreciate correct and factual news.

I have been designated as the ‘designated survivor’ in the newsroom. Even though I come to work, I stay in my office by myself. Normally all editors meet three times a day, but I am excluded from this meeting. In case someone in the newsroom gets infected, they will all go home and get quarantined, while I will step in.

I have told all my staff to work at home and ordered them not to go out unless shopping for food. I am running online video meetings twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon. I am making sure that my staff are staying at home. So, video conferencing is a very important for verification method.

In terms of output, we experience about 20% decrease in productivity, but this needs to be confirmed.

I am proud that I am part of an organization that promotes free press and democracy. I believe these two virtues are the most important to deal with a pandemic of this nature. With free press and democratic institution, the public receives more accurate news.

We are enduring this pandemic and we will win because we are living in a free democratic society.