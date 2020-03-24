The International Press Institute (IPI) today is launching a new web page to track attacks on journalists and restrictions on press freedom amid efforts to tackle the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this crisis, the free flow of news and information is more important than ever”, IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R. Prasad said. “Independent news media provide vital information to the public and ensure open dialogue on the measures taken to combat the virus. Moreover, there is an acute risk that authoritarian-minded governments will use the current situation as a pretext to clamp down on press freedom far beyond the current crisis. We are therefore redoubling are commitment to monitoring press freedom violations, not despite the pandemic, but because of it.”

IPI calls on all states to protect journalists and the free flow of news and information.

Read why press freedom matters now more than ever.