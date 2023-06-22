Government must ensure internet and mobile networks remain accessible ahead of, during and after June 24

President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, delivers his address during the 77th General Debate inside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 21 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

The IPI global network joined dozens of other press freedom, human rights, and digital rights organizations from across the globe under the auspices of the #KeepItOn coalition to call on the Sierra Leonean government to keep the internet on during the country’s general elections on June 24.

The letter calls on President Julius Maada Bio to ensure that the internet, including social media and other digital communication platforms, will remain open, accessible, inclusive and secure across the country before, during and after the election.

The call also emphasized that internet shutdowns negatively impact election integrity as they block access to platforms that provide spaces for communicating, public discourse, and access to information about election processes and candidates. Access to the internet and digital platforms also facilitates reporting and coverage of the elections by journalists, human rights defenders and election observers.

Sierra Leone has shut down the internet before, with the most recent shutdowns having occurred in 2022 amidst anti-government protests.

