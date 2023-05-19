The families of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová enter the courtroom ahead of the verdict. Slovakia. 19 May 2023. Photo credit: Ronja Koskinen/IPI

The International Press Institute (IPI) today vowed to continue the fight for full justice for Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová after the acquittal of the suspected mastermind, businessman Marian Kočner. The judges did convict Alena Zsuzsová, a close associate of Kočner, of ordering the hit and sentenced her to 25 years in prison.

Responding to the announcement, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said: “Today’s verdict is a devastating reminder that the battle against impunity is an uphill one. The IPI global network stands in solidarity with the family, friends, and colleagues of Ján and Martina, and with all Slovaks who have fought for justice from the beginning. Their fight is our fight, and it will go on until all those responsible for this crime are held to account.” Former IPI Executive Board member Beata Balogova, editor-in-chief of the daily Slovak newspaper SME and a key voice in the fight for justice, said: “The verdict has still left the story of the murder of Jan Kuciak unfinished. Though, the court has found Alena Zsuzsová, the closest ally of Marian, Kočner guilty of ordering the murder, the role of Kočner in the case remains unexplained. The family of the victims will appeal the verdict and thus I hope that one day we will hear the story in its full length.”

IPI Press Freedom Officer Ronja Koskinen was at the Specialized Criminal Court near Bratislava today to witness the verdict and monitor the retrial.

Kočner is currently serving 19 years in prison for fraud, a crime which Kuciak helped expose through his investigative journalism. Both Zsuzsová and Kočner’s verdicts, which come after the Supreme Court revoked the initial acquittals in June 2021 and ordered a retrial, can be appealed.

IPI stands in steadfast solidarity with the families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová and will continue the fight for full justice.