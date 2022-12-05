The International Press Institute (IPI) and IPI’s Turkey National Committee mark Human Rights Day on December 10 with an annual campaign in Turkey highlighting the stifled media environment and continued attacks on press freedom.

This year, IPI collaborated with two of Turkey’s last remaining critical satire magazines, LeMan and Bayan Yanı, to create cover pages that highlight the shrinking space not only for journalists but also members of the public in Turkey seeking access to fact-based news and information. The campaign’s motto reads: “If there is no freedom of expression, there is no access to news. If there is no freedom of the press, there is no democracy.”