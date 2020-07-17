IPI condemns conviction of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today condemned the nearly three-year prison sentence given to journalist Deniz Yücel in Turkey on terror propaganda charges.

A court in Istanbul convicted Yücel, Turkey correspondent for the German newspaper Die Welt, in absentia of “making propaganda for a terrorist organization” and sentenced him to 2 years, 9 months and 22 days in prison. Yücel was acquitted on a separate charge of “inciting people to hatred and hostility”.