IPI condemns conviction of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel

Die Welt correspondent sentenced in Istanbul to nearly three years on terror charges

Jul 17, 2020

Deniz Yücel speaks at IPI panel in Berlin, Germany, 28 November 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER.

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today condemned the nearly three-year prison sentence given to journalist Deniz Yücel in Turkey on terror propaganda charges.

A court in Istanbul convicted Yücel, Turkey correspondent for the German newspaper Die Welt, in absentia of “making propaganda for a terrorist organization” and sentenced him to 2 years, 9 months and 22 days in prison. Yücel was acquitted on a separate charge of “inciting people to hatred and hostility”.

