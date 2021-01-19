The International Press Institute (IPI), the global network of editors, journalists and media executives for press freedom, is pleased to announce that Jacqui Park has joined its senior management team as Head of Network Strategy and Innovation.

IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said: “This is a big moment for journalism and IPI as we launch our global journalism project. We’re delighted to have Jacqui bring her strong sense of strategy and her understanding of news media innovation to work with our global network in our journey of change.”

Jacqui’s appointment comes as IPI marked its 70th anniversary by launching the Global Journalism Project to reaffirm journalism as a core pillar of our democracy, to re-imagine it to fit today’s needs and tomorrow’s hopes, to build the resilience it needs to remain independent. The project’s core aim is to strengthen the IPI network as a crucial motor of this resilience.

Jacqui brings wide skills from her experience in building communities of journalists committed to press freedom and great journalism. As a journalist, she has written, researched and advised widely on news media innovation, including her recent report on News Media Innovation 2020.

She has been working with IPI this year on the network’s 2020 virtual World Congress and advising on membership strategy. She is a Senior Fellow for media innovation with the Centre for Media Transition at the University of Technology, Sydney, and writes The Story, a newsletter on news media innovation in the Asia-Pacific.

She co-founded and was chief executive of Australia’s prestigious Walkley Foundation for excellence and innovation in journalism until 2017 and led a broad press freedom and advocacy program as founding director of IFJ Asia-Pacific. In 2019, she co-created and directed Splice Beta, the festival of Asia’s media innovators. She was a 2016 JSK Fellow at Stanford University.

Jacqui said: “I’m excited to be working with the great journalists, editors and publishers from around the world that make up the IPI global network. Journalism and media work best as a network where we support, share and challenge each other. Now, IPI is where journalists and editors are making that happen on the global scale as the world emerges from the Covid pandemic.”