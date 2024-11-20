The 2025 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival will bring together the world’s leading journalists, editors, and media leaders at the historic Schönbrunn Orangery and Apothekertrakt in Vienna, Austria, from October 23 to 25, 2025. This landmark Congress will also mark IPI’s 75th anniversary.

“We’re inviting the global journalism community to Vienna next October to mark 75 years of defending press freedom as a pillar of free and informed societies”, IPI Interim Director Scott Griffen said. “This milestone comes at a crucial moment in the global fight to protect media freedom and free expression as fundamental rights. It’s a time that calls for solidarity, collaboration, and reaffirming the values that we share. Together, at the 2025 World Congress, we’ll draw from the lessons of IPI’s pioneering history to collectively strategize on how we ensure resilient, public-interest journalism for the future.”

Through interactive panels, workshops, and hands-on sessions with global experts, discussions at the 2025 IPI World Congress will address critical challenges such as journalist safety in high-risk environments, the worldwide threat to journalism from growing authoritarianism, and ensuring media sustainability through innovative business models.

A key feature of the event will be the Media Innovation Festival, which will spotlight a pioneering, global group of digital native media startups and innovators. This festival will provide participants with a unique platform to explore tools and opportunities in business and editorial strategy that shape the future of journalism, focusing on innovation’s role in enhancing the sustainability of media organizations.

Additionally, the Congress will host the 2025 IPI-IMS Awards Ceremony, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to defending press freedom worldwide and supporting the public’s ability to access independent sources of news. This ceremony will honor their bravery and commitment, shining a light on the vital work being done to protect media independence and offering the solidarity of the global journalistic community.

75 Years of Defending Press Freedom

IPI was founded in October 1950 in the aftermath of the Second World War by 34 leading editors from 16 countries. United in the conviction that a free media would contribute to a better and more peaceful world, they formed IPI to protect press freedom and the free flow of news and information.

Since its earliest days, IPI has brought together editors and journalists to foster understanding and collaboration across borders. Now, 75 years later, the IPI World Congress continues to embody this enduring spirit of unity, providing a platform for today’s global network of more than 1,000 IPI members in 100 countries, all dedicated to quality, independent journalism.

Save the date: October 23-25, 2025! Join us in Vienna to celebrate IPI’s 75th anniversary—a milestone not just to reflect on our journey but to come together as a global community to collaborate and create a vision for the future of independent journalism for the next 75 years.

Interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2025 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival?

Write to us at congress[at]ipi[dot]media for more information.