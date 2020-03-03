Relatives of the victims react as they are brought to the city hospital after the riots broke out in eastern Delhi, New Delhi, India, on Feb. 25, 2020. EPA-EFE/STR.

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network or editors, media executives and journalists for press freedom, today vehemently condemned last week’s attacks on journalists while covering protests in the Indian capital New Delhi.

According to reports, several journalists covering protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by the Indian Parliament in December, came under attack from supporters of the Act.

Mobs attacking the protesters in different parts of the capital targeted journalists covering the violence. Attackers snatched their mobiles, journalists were threatened and physically assaulted, and one them suffered a bullet wound. In many cases mobs asked journalists to prove their religious identity. The attacks occurred under the watchful eyes of the security forces present on the spot.

“The attacks on journalists during the communal violence in India was an attempt to prevent the media from reporting about it, which is a gross violation of press freedom and safety of journalists. The security forces made no attempts to protect reporters and photojournalists”, IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R. Prasad said. “Moreover, the deafening silence of the government on this matter and its reluctance to condemn the brutal attacks on journalists is extremely disturbing. We urge the government to take immediate measures to protect journalists and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”

Violence erupted in New Delhi on February 23 when mobs supporting a controversial amendment to the Citizenship Act attacked protestors in different parts of the capital. The violence continued over five days and left more than 40 people dead, and places of worship and homes burned down. Despite preventive measures ordered by the government, armed mobs continued their rampage. Video recordings of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders inciting mobs to attack largely Muslim protestors have surfaced in the recent days.