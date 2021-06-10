The International Press Institute and its partners in the IJ4EU fund will host a webinar on June 18, 2021 at 14:00 CEST to answer questions about the support on offer from Europe’s largest funding programme for cross-border investigative journalism.

On June 1, the IJ4EU fund opened two new calls for investigative journalism projects on transnational subjects in the public interest.

IJ4EU’s Investigation Support Scheme will provide grants of between €5,000 and €50,000 to cross-border teams that include at least one news outlet or investigative journalism organisation, or a staff member of one of these.

IJ4EU’s new Freelancer Support Scheme will provide grants of up to €20,000 to cross-border investigative teams made up entirely of freelance journalists. It will also provide training, mentoring and networking opportunities.

The deadline for applications to both schemes is 23:59 CEST on July 14, 2021.

Representatives of the International Press Institute and the European Journalism Centre will give a brief overview of the IJ4EU 2021 grants programme and answer questions about the Investigation Support Scheme and Freelancer Support Scheme, respectively.

Representatives of the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom will summarise other opportunities on offer, including a legal contingency fund, the Media Freedom Rapid Response mechanism, the #UNCOVERED conference and IJ4EU Impact Award.

IJ4EU info webinar Date: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 14:00 CEST

Platform : The webinar will be held via Zoom.

Registration: Click : Click here to register and receive an email confirmation with a Zoom link

Keep in mind that you will find further information about both grant schemes here on the IJ4EU website, including on our FAQ page. Additional webinars may be announced in the future.