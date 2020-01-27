Photo: A demonstrator waves a Honduran flag during a protest against the government plans to privatize healthcare and education, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
By IPI Contributor Jamie Wiseman
January 28, 2020
With a population of just over nine million people, the small central American country of Honduras is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist.
Over the last decade alone at least 40 have been murdered in connection with their work, according to International Press Institute (IPI) data, making it the second deadliest place to report from within the Western Hemisphere, and more dangerous than many warzones.
These killings are the result of the deadly mix of interlinked factors which plague the country: powerful drug cartels, gang violence, growing authoritarianism, institutional weakness, and endemic corruption.
In this challenging landscape, journalists investigating or reporting critically on any of these issues routinely face the threat of attacks, death threats and assassination.
In 2019, four Honduran journalists were likely killed for doing their job. In March, journalist and presenter Leonardo Gabriel Hernández, a critic of the local mayor and regional members of Congress, was shot dead in Nacaome.
In August, broadcast journalist Edgar Joel Aguilar, who regularly covered crime, was shot dead inside a barber shop in Copán. Three months later, 73-year-old radio host Buenaventura Calderón, who was often critical of local authorities and corruption in the government, was gunned down outside his home in Puerto Lempira.
The most recent killing came on November 25, when Honduran TV journalist José Arita was shot and killed shortly after leaving his Channel 12 office in the city of Puerto Cortes. Honduran security spokesman Jair Meza Barahona said the murder was likely related to Arita’s work as a journalist.
IMPUNITY INGRAINED
In Honduras, however, whether a motive is established or not is unlikely to make a difference in tracking down the killer. Besides having one of the highest number of deaths, the small country also has one of the worst impunity rates for the murder of journalists in the Western Hemisphere, at around 92 percent, Amada Ponce from the Honduran press freedom and rights group C-Libre told IPI.
When broken down, these figures paint a stark picture. Since 2001, 82 journalists have been killed in the country, according to data from IPI and rights group C-Libre. However, of these murders, only seven have ever been solved by the authorities, Dagoberto Rodríguez, president of the Honduras College of Journalists, told IPI. “There are either no investigations of these cases, or investigations are carried out and there are no results”, he said. “Even when suspects have been jailed, it is often the triggermen, rather than those who ordered the assassinations.”
The reasons for this ingrained culture of impunity from prosecution are many and complex, experts say. Efforts in recent years to reform an ineffective and often compromised judicial system and police force have so far been largely unsuccessful. Both institutions suffer from a lack of resources and are plagued by endemic corruption. In many cases, the implications of what investigations may unearth about the authorities, and those working within them, mean cases are ignored all together. These factors mean many of the murder cases are impacted by a lack of serious and comprehensive criminal investigations and cases become logjammed in the system.
Bodies set up specifically to tackle these issues, such as the Mission to Support the Fight Against Corruption and Impunity, created in 2016, have proven largely ineffective. This year, the government created the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Protection of Journalists, Communicators and Human Rights Defenders. While an important step forward on paper, little progress has yet been seen, Rodriguez told IPI. “So far it has not worked on emblematic cases and we do not know if the crimes recorded so far this year are being investigated”, he said. The body has also faced criticism for “selective justice” and its slowness to act.
Even when the police are able to do their jobs, the sheer volume of murder cases that have to be investigated poses another major challenge. While Honduras is no longer the murder capital of the world, as it was a decade ago, it still ranks among the most dangerous countries globally. On average, 12 homicides are recorded every single day and there is currently a backlog of more than 180,000 cases in the country’s courts. This means that in many cases, murder investigations are simply not carried out.
ROOTS OF THE PRESS FREEDOM CRISIS
While the press freedom crisis was on full display again last year, its roots can be traced back a decade further, to 2009. That year, a military coup tacitly supported by the United States and ordered by the Honduran Supreme Court forced the left-wing president into exile In his place, a new interim government headed by the former leader of Congress was installed, which immediately imposed curfews and suspended civil liberties. These harsh measures led to a spiral of increasing economic instability and violence.
While Honduras was no bastion for media freedom before, things got steadily worse in the decade that followed. Shortly after the coup d’état, the new administration imposed a widespread media blackout and cracked down on “opposition” press. Among the TV stations shut down were CNN Español, TeleSUR, and pro-Zelaya channels. Over the coming years, the government slowly strengthened its control over news and information, introduced regressive legislation, and clamped down further on outspoken critics in the media.
During this time, the number of Honduran journalists being killed because of their work skyrocketed. In the decade after 1999, just two journalists were likely murdered because of their profession. In the decade after the coup in 2009, at least 40 have been killed for doing their job, according to IPI’s Death Watch.
Such figures have only gotten worse under the leadership of President Juan Orlando Hernandez of the conservative National Party of Honduras (PNH), who assumed office in 2014. Many of these killings are related to reporting on the link between corruption and drug crime in Honduras, which has become rampant under Hernandez’s leadership. After the coup, cocaine flows into Honduras surged. The brother of current President has been found guilty of drug smuggling, and Hernandez himself has been labelled a “co-conspirator” in “state sponsored drug trafficking” by prosecutors, though he has never been charged.
Despite a constitutional ban on re-election, Hernandez won a second term in 2017 in a vote that international observers said was marred by fraud. Almost 40 people were killed and over 2,000 arrested in a crackdown on protests. Since then, the increasing authoritarian methods of the government in retaining its grip on power have led to the steadily worsening political and social crisis in which Honduras is mired now.
THREATS AND ATTACKS WORSEN
This crackdown has meant that in the past few years, the situation for the media has deteriorated further. After violent protests broke out against Hernandez’s reform and austerity policies in June 2017, Rodriguez told IPI, there has been a “systematic increase” in attacks on journalists from both members of the police, military police and members of the armed forces.
Broadcasters covering anti-government marches in the capital Tegucigalpa have been attacked numerous times by police and armed forces, who allegedly beat, broke the equipment of and obstructed journalists and cameramen. Other TV crews have been targeted with tear gas, while others were threatened by civilian protesters for their perceived political bias. One journalist covering demonstrations in the northern city of Choloma was reportedly even electrocuted and forced to delete his material. Broadcasters reporting on the clampdown have had their transmissions interrupted.
