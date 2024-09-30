epa09327228 Supporters of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) Georgia community take part in a rally in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 06 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors and journalists, today joins international press freedom, journalists and human rights organizations in strongly condemning Georgia’s recently adopted Family Values Bill. This legislation imposes censorship on media by banning broadcasters from freely reporting on LGBT+ issues. The Georgian government must stop its legal attacks on press freedom and freedom of expression.

On 17 September, Georgia’s Parliament adopted the Family Values Bill in its third reading, with 84 MPs voting in favour. The Bill is part of a legislative package titled “On Family Values and the Protection of Minors,” which proposes amendments to 18 existing laws, including the Law on Freedom of Speech and Expression.

Initially introduced by Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili on 4 June 2024, the bill includes provisions aimed at banning so-called “LGBT propaganda” This package comprises a primary bill and 18 related draft laws, which propose amendments to various legislative acts, including the civil code, labour code, the law on broadcasting, and the law on general education.

The most concerning section of the Bill for press freedom is Article 8, which explicitly prohibits broadcasters from disseminating content that “promotes identification with a gender other than one’s biological sex or relationships between individuals of the same biological sex based on sexual orientation.” This censorship measure is an extreme attack on the right to freedom of expression in Georgia and a manifest violation of international human rights standards.

The new amendments included in the package also include fines. Dissemination of restricted information will incur fines of 1,000 GEL (approx. €350) for individuals and 3,000 GEL (approx. €1,050) for legal entities, in addition to confiscation of the “restricted materials”.

This Bill will prevent journalists from freely reporting on LGBT+ issues and in particular giving voice to the LGBT+ community. The fear of prosecution will inevitably create a chilling effect and will lead to self-censorship.

Additionally, the Bill bans public gatherings or demonstrations that promote what it refers to as “LGBT propaganda.” It also introduces a ban on same-sex marriage, gender-affirming surgeries, child adoption by non-heterosexuals, and the promotion of same-sex relationships in schools.

The restrictions over media reporting on the LGBT+ issues and public gatherings implied in the law are in conflict with the freedom of expression, and freedom of assembly and association enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia (Article 17, Article 21). Additionally, they are incompatible with the principles of freedom of expression enshrined in international and European standards, including the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 10, Article 11). The Georgian Dream government must immediately halt its persistent assault on human rights, including press freedom and freedom of expression, which are the fundamental pillars of democracy.



Signatures:

International Press Institute (IPI)

The European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

ARTICLE 19 Europe

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

Free Press Unlimited (FPU)

Committee to Protect Journalists

D84 Association/daktilo1984

Justice for Journalists Foundation (JFJ)

Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA)

South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO)

OC Media

Association of European Journalists in Belgium (AEJ Belgium)

Media Diversity Institute Global

IMS (International Media Support)

Community Media Forum Europe (CMFE)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Media April

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics (GCJE)

Journalism Resource Center

IFEX

Society of Journalists (Warsaw)

Index on Censorship

Civil Rights Defenders

DISCLAIMER:

This statement was coordinated by the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States, Candidate Countries.