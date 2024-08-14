The Public Word Council (JSN) is a body founded by media publishers and editors, whose mission is to interpret good journalistic practice and defend freedom of speech and publication. Credits https://jsn.fi/

IPI is alarmed by the recent proposal by the Ministry of Justice to end state funding support for the Council for Mass Media (JSN), which would severely affect the self-regulatory body’s ability to function. The plan was revealed on August 9, 2024, when the Ministry of Finance published its budget proposal.

For decades, the state has supported JSN as a crucial self-regulatory body, ensuring media accountability and reducing litigation costs. This abrupt withdrawal of funding—amounting to nearly a third of JSN’s budget—could severely undermine the Council’s ability to function effectively.

“Finland is known globally as a model country for democracy and media literacy. One of the most important criteria for both of these are quality journalism and the self-regulation protecting it, which JSN represents”, said IPI Finnish National Committee Chair Anne Leppäjärvi.

“Media professionals and audiences alike hold JSN and its resolutions in high regard, and the Council’s notices regarding breach of good professional practice are always published without exceptions.”

For the past six years, state aid given to the Council has been 135,000 euros per year. The rest of JSN’s expenses, about 330,000 euros per year, have been paid by member organizations of Jusanek, the support association of JSN.

The Council’s task is to promote responsible freedom in regard to mass media in Finland, and to uphold high standards of journalistic practice. Media associations, journalists’ unions and independent media companies that have signed the Basic Agreement of JSN are committed to following its principles.

The vast majority of Finnish media have signed the JSN agreement, which means that the Council can directly handle complaints against them. JSN can also, on its own initiative, deal with issues it considers important. Although JSN receives financial support from the Ministry of Justice, it is an independent, self-regulatory body established by publishers and journalists in 1968. The Council includes eight media representatives chosen by Jusanek, and five public representatives chosen by the Council based on an open application.

Anyone who considers that there has been a breach of good professional practice by the press, radio or television may bring this to the attention of the Council by filing a complaint. If the Council believes that the media has breached good professional practice, it issues a notice, which the media in question must publish within a short time span. According to JSN data, a record number of complaints, over 700 of them, were filed in 2023, and the Council issued 75 resolutions.

In an era where misinformation is rampant, it is more important than ever to support institutions that uphold facts and responsible journalism. The government’s decision not only weakens a key pillar of democratic society but also sends a troubling message about its commitment to a free and independent press.

IPI urges policymakers to reconsider this drastic move and seek alternative solutions that will allow JSN to continue its vital work without compromising its independence or effectiveness.