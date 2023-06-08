Priority issue as several countries across continent face key elections in 2023 and 2024

To mark Press Freedom Day in Africa on May 11 to 13, IPI and UNESCO co-hosted a roundtable at the second Africa Media Convention in Lusaka, Zambia to discuss the pressures on journalists and challenges of press freedom during elections, as several countries across the continent face key selections in 2023 and 2024. The wave of attacks against journalists covering the 2023 elections in Nigeria highlighted the need to prioritize this issue.

Nompilo Simanje, IPI’s Africa Advocacy and Partnerships Lead, joined with other press freedom groups, journalists, and stakeholders to discuss how to improve journalists’ safety as they cover elections and the media freedom frameworks and policies in Africa that can help support the ability for journalists to cover political elections freely and safely.

Among the key learnings and takeaways: