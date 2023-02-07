Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, attends the 39th Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) extraordinary summit in Nairobi, Kenya, 05 July 2022. The leaders converged to discuss some of the regional issues that need urgent address including Horn of Africa drought, Somalia transition, South Sudan peace process and Sudan and Ethiopia boarder tension. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

The IPI global network calls on authorities in Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State as well as the Ethiopian Media Council to lift the suspension imposed on 15 foreign media outlets and their reporters from doing their media work and allow independent reporting.

IPI also calls on authorities to reinstate the license of the Somali Regional State of Journalists Association, which was revoked on February 3, 2023. The revocation appears to be an act of retaliation following comments and interviews given by Abdulrazaq Hassan, the association’s chairman, following the media suspensions. Hassan, told IPI that the authorities justified the revocation of the association’s license based on “inappropriate action” taken by the press defense group.

Attempt to censor critical reporting in Somali Regional State

According to reports, on January 27, 2023, the Ethiopian Media Council, the federal media regulatory body, called on the Somali Region Communications Bureau to take action against journalists with foreign media working without a license.

Consequently, the regional communications bureau ordered 15 foreign media outlets to suspend their operations: BBC Somali, MM TV, Universal TV, Horyaal TV, RTN TV, Universal TV, Five TV, Sahan TV, Horn Cable TV, and Goobjoog TV. The bureau and the Media Council claimed that the journalists did not have the accreditation to operate in the region.

Local media rights groups, however, have said that the accreditation issue was being used as a pretext and that the suspension was another layer of authorities’ attempt to silence foreign media outlets that cover sensitive issues such as corruption, conflict, and drought-related issues. Abdulrazaq Hassan, chairman of the Somali Regional State of Journalists Association, also said that media outlets had been attempting to get their licenses renewed.

‘’Authorities in the Somali Regional State must lift the suspension imposed on the 15 journalists’’ said IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette. “Local and national authorities in Ethiopia must uphold their obligations to protect the free flow of information and the public’s right to independent sources of news.”

“We also call on authorities to stop harassment of the Somali Regional State of Journalists Association and allow the association to do its work. It is highly alarming that the association appears to have been targeted in retaliation for speaking out in support of press freedom.”

Continued arrests and detentions in Ethiopia



The suspensions imposed on 15 foreign media are another sign of the worsening of media freedom and the free flow of information in Ethiopia, which also includes the continued network shutdown in the country’s Tigray region.

Over the past year, the federal authorities have arrested, detained and prosecuted several journalists. IPI documented the arrests of at least 19 journalists and media workers by federal security forces in May during what the authorities termed as an‘’ anti-crime operation’’.

While many of those journalists were released a few days after their arrest and detention, in September 2022 at least ten journalists were believed to still be detained in Ethiopia by both the federal and Tigray authorities.

However, in January, three out of five journalists detained by the Tigray authorities were released. Teshome Temalew, Misgena Seyoum, and Haben Halefom were released from prison by a court in Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray. Two others, Hailemichael Gesesse and Dawit Meknonnen, are still in detention. The five journalists were arrested in May 2022, and accused of “collaborating and disseminating enemy propaganda.” The next court hearing of Hailemichael Gessesse and Dawit Meknonnen is scheduled for February 18, 2023.

In December, federal authorities arrested Meskerem Abera, founder and owner of Ethio Niqat, a YouTube-based media. This was the second time she was arrested in 2022. IPI learnt from a source in Ethiopia, that she was released early in January 2023.

Temesgen Desalgn, managing editor of the weekly Feteh Amharic magazine, was granted bail on October 21, 2022, in the amount of 30,000 ETB (about 514 euro). He was part of the group of journalists arrested in the sweeping ‘’anti-crime operation’’ conducted by the Federal security forces in May 2022. He was accused of publishing confidential military secrets and incitement.

IPI also calls on both Federal and Tigray authorities to release journalists still held in detention, and end the internet shutdown in the Tigray region.