El Orden Mundial (EOM) is a digital media shaped and led by millennials. But despite being a young organization and made up of young people, it has not always been easy to be at the forefront of the digital transformation. While EOM has been ahead of other legacy media in Spain in promoting its own freemium subscription model and has even developed its own brand dedicated to understanding geopolitics in Spanish, it still has a long way to go to develop its full potential.

But how can you be a young, fully native medium and not be multimedia? The brand has been working for years on its written content, developing cartography and infographics, writing newsletters and even launching audio articles and podcasts. What it had not yet had the chance to work on was its most visual aspect: video content. This is essential not only for making the project more authentic in the eyes of the EOM community, but also for capturing the attention of younger audiences, whose preferences lean increasingly towards audiovisual content.

The future of media is multimedia, as less and less news is consumed through websites. EOM’s challenge is to have a team dedicated to the creation of multi-format videos that could be adapted to video-focused social channels. So, with the support of IPI, both in terms of customized virtual training modules and dedicated product development, we started to think: What are others doing and how can we do it our way?

At IPI’s bootcamp in Vienna we successfully presented our first idea, inspired by the speeches and discussions that had helped us better define how we were going to bring this new video strategy to reality. We conducted thorough research on our target audiences, products, and internal workflows within the newsroom. Throughout the process, we received valuable feedback from both the IPI team and the other participants in the programme.

Upon returning from Vienna, we used the product canvas to bring it to action. After weeks of internal debate between teams and the support of Johanna Rüdiger, our coach in the creation of videos for Tik Tok, we defined working guidelines. We defined scripts, shooting and editing days, as well as a timetable for their publication based on the capacities of the communications staff.

From that moment on, we really started to learn from our mistakes based on how the videos worked on a weekly basis on social networks. There again, IPI proved to be both a support for recommending improvements and connecting with experts, but also helped us to just jump in and get the project off the ground.

Video has become a fundamental pillar of EOM’s digital strategy. So far, publishing videos on social networks allowed us to: 1) Increase our reach among non-followers. 2) Humanize the brand. 3) Make our podcast more visible. 4) Increase our target KPIs in terms of volume of followers, interactions and engagement. 5) Grow our newly created TikTok and Youtube channels.

Our videos are far from perfect; in fact we probably still have a journey ahead to produce the content we really desire. However, it is of great value to be confronted with time constraints, other projects, day-to-day tasks, editing problems, feedback on the tools’ own statistics. In short, it is still a work in progress, but for the moment it is yielding amazing results.

Without IPI’s support, expanding the team for the development of this new strategic line would not have been possible. In addition, it also allows the work of the different teams (editorial, cartography) to be put to good use in formats that reach a broader audience. It requires us to work together to adapt the contents to make the information as attractive as possible, and thus enhance internal synergies.