Eduardo Ochoa, 29, a freelance journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his house on August 5, in the city of Uruapan, in the western state of Michoacan. Ochoa, who covered security matters, had received death threats from local criminals and wanted to quit the profession. Police are investigating the murder.
