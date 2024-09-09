Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic speaks to the media at the informal summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2024. Credits: Shutterstock / Alexandros Michailidis

On 9 September, the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) will begin a press freedom mission to Croatia. The delegation will meet online with government representatives, journalists and journalistic associations, civil society, and renowned media experts to discuss the most pressing challenges to media freedom and pluralism in the country.

Between 9 and 20 September 2024, the MFRR partners will conduct an online fact-finding mission to Croatia with a special focus on the safety of journalists, the long-overdue and much-needed media law reforms, transparency in media ownership and state advertising, the use of SLAPPs and other legal threats (including criminal defamation provisions) against journalists, as well as the implementation of the European Media Freedom Act and anti-SLAPP safeguards.

The list of key stakeholders includes the Ministry of Culture and Media, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior, the Agency for Electronic Media, the EU Representation in Croatia, several associations of publishers, journalistic associations and trade unions, editors-in-chief and journalists from major media outlets including Faktograf, and Novosti, as well as academics, lawyers, and civil society actors.

The MFRR mission will be led by ARTICLE 19 Europe and co-led by the European Federation of Journalists, in partnership with the Croatian Association of Journalists (HND). The mission will also see the participation of MFRR representatives: the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, the International Press Institute, Free Press Unlimited and Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa.

For inquiries, please contact Roberta Taveri, Senior Programme Officer for Media Freedom and Europe at ARTICLE 19 Europe: [email protected]

This is part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States, Candidate Countries, and Ukraine. The project is co-funded by the European Commission.