The Covid-19 story mutates and changes as fast as the virus spreads. Journalism needs to respect the science, but what about when the science itself is struggling to keep up? Or when governments spread unverified claims?

In this online discussion organized by International Press Institute (IPI), prominent health and science journalists and writers will talk about how they manage this once in a life-time challenge. In an open conversation that will go beyond statistics, safety tips and health warnings, we will discuss how to:

* approach the task of reporting on the pandemic

* select the information that is most important for our audience

* help communities understand and navigate this moment amid the noise, confusion and disinformation.

Speakers:

Kai Kupferschmidt, science journalist, molecular biologist, contributing correspondent at Science magazine, Berlin

Subhra Priyadarshini, chief editor, Nature India, New Delhi