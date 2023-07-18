Apply to the Local News Accelerator and receive training and sustainability support for media serving local and niche audiences

Key facts:

Local media from around the world eligible for training, coaching and network support

Deadline for applications: 27 August, 2023

IPI is excited to launch its Local News Accelerator: applications are now open for newsrooms to join this three-month programme.

The programme is open to both established and new media, based around the world, as long as you serve a regional, local or niche community with high quality independent news.

Our objective is to help local media organizations take meaningful steps toward financial and editorial sustainability. We will do this by giving you the structure, support and skills development to test and implement new ideas that will help you serve your communities and adapt in the face of a rapidly evolving media landscape.

What you will receive:

Successful applicants will take part in a programme of intensive training, one-on-one and group coaching, speaker sessions, networking and access to an e-learning platform.

The curriculum has been designed by IPI’s media innovation and sustainability team based on our extensive work with local and regional media. It will cover topics such as business models and audience engagement, with coaching tailored to the specific needs of the participating newsrooms, to give you tools and skills that will help your media brand innovate and grow.

Training will be delivered by IPI’s in-house experts as well as media industry leaders; you can expect to learn from people with a deep understanding and direct experience of the challenges facing local media.

By joining the accelerator, you will also be part of a global cohort of newsrooms pursuing similar goals – participants in previous programmes, including our Transition Accelerator, have highlighted this as a key benefit.

How to apply:

The deadline for applications is August 27, 2023 and in order to apply, you will need to share some details about your organization, your audience and business model.

You will also submit a brief project proposal – tell us about a specific project you would like to work on with the help of the accelerator. This could be, for example, developing a new editorial product, carrying out audience research, or the launch of a new revenue stream.

Please note that the expected time commitment is approximately eight hours per week, divided between two participating team members, for the three months of the accelerator.

Learn more and apply for the accelerator here.

Past experience shows how important it is to build a diverse cohort and we encourage you to reach out if this sounds interesting to you! If you’re not sure if you’re eligible, contact innovation@ipi.media or sign up for our upcoming info session here.