The IPI global network is deeply concerned by recent statements made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and the country’s chief justice, Hasan Foez Siddique, urging journalists to refrain from publishing any news critical of the state. The media have a right to operate free of government pressure and influence. Efforts by public officials to encourage censorship is an unacceptable act of interference with press freedom.

On July 10, Hasina told a group of journalists not to publish news that will “malign the country’s image and hamper its ongoing advancement.” While she said that her government is open to “constructive” criticism, she also said that the country needed to not be “hampered anymore due to irresponsible journalism.”

A day later, Chief Justice Siddique said, “State is ours. Which party remains in power doesn’t matter; we will have to take the state ahead. Journalists will have to play a responsible role in this regard.” He highlighted the violent past of the country and said that reporting critical of the judiciary could make independence less meaningful.

The prime minister in 2018 also urged journalists to run positive news stories about the work of the government, saying, “We don’t want mercy and favour from anyone. But at least we can demand that if we do any good work for the country, it should be published properly not in the interest of me or my party, but in the interest of the country.”

In May, IPI published an open letter to Hasina urging the government “to take immediate and concrete action to strengthen protections for independent media and ensure the citizens of Bangladesh can exercise their fundamental right to receive diverse, independent news and information.”

An IPI monitoring report from October 2022 to March 2023 showed at least 42 press freedom threats or violations in Bangladesh in that six-month period. Journalists have faced arrests and harassment, including through abuse of the country’s notorious Digital Security Act (DSA).

Prothom Alo, the newspaper that reported Hasina’s most recent comments, has been a frequent target of this harassment. In March, the outlet was labeled an “enemy of the people” by Hasina after a journalist for the outlet published a report on high food prices and living costs. The journalist was also charged under the DSA.

“These comments by the prime minister and the chief justice — two of the country’s top officials — reflect a mistaken understanding of the role of journalism in democracy, which is to hold the government and other powerholders to account”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Independent journalism serves the interest of the public, not the state, and certainly not the agendas of state officials. Remarks such as these risk a strong chilling effect on the press.”

“Instead of complaining about the media’s reporting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should focus on investigating and prosecuting all attacks on the press and prevent the weaponization of the law, and especially the Digital Services Act, to target the work of critical journalists. Bangladesh’s democracy can only advance if journalists can do their work freely, safely, and independently.”