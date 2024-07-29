The IPI global network calls for a swift investigation into the killings of three journalists in Bangladesh in connection with coverage of the recent protests in the country. Furthermore, roughly 30 journalists have sustained injuries while covering the protests. IPI demands that authorities ensure a safe working environment for Bangladeshi journalists.

Hasan Mehedi, a journalist for the Dhaka Times was killed while covering clashes between students and police on July 18 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The country has seen mass protests by students over a job quota system that reserves jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in the war of independence from Pakistan in 1971. Mehedi is the first journalist to be killed in the country this year. The wider circumstances surrounding Mehedi’s killing are still uncertain, but the 35-year-old journalist died from a bullet wound to his head.

On the same day, Md. Shakil Hossain, A correspondent for Daily Bhorer Awaj newspaper, was killed in Gazipur city while covering demonstrations there. On July 19, correspondent for the Daily Naya Diganta, Abu Taher Md Turab, was shot in Sylhet while covering the violent clashes between police and activists. An autopsy report revealed that Turab sustained multiple gunshot wounds and other injuries. His family is convinced that the police are responsible for his death.

“IPI strongly condemns the killings of Hasan Mehedi, Md. Shakil Hossain, and Abu Taher Md Turab and we call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of their deaths”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “We express our deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of these men. No journalist should be in danger for doing their job”

“We once again renew our call on the government to take action to improve press freedom in the country and hold those responsible for crimes against journalists accountable.”

In addition, it is estimated that 30 journalists sustained injuries during the clashes on July 18. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), some journalists were caught up in the clashes, while others were attacked by the police or by the counter-protestors supporting the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

On July 21, the Bangladesh Supreme Court decided to scale back the job quotas from 30 percent to 5 percent. Student leaders have vowed to continue the protests until the changes are fully implemented, detainees are released, and justice is served for those who were killed.

An IPI monitoring report from October 2022 to March 2023 indicates that journalists in Bangladesh operate in a hostile and difficult environment even when protests are not occuring. They often face physical attacks, threats and legal harassment as well as censorship and surveillance. In May 2023, IPI published an open letter calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing concerns about the state of media freedom in Bangladesh and demanding that the government take steps to protect press freedom.