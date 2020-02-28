Aracely Alcocer Carmona, 37, a radio journalist, was killed on February 18 by unidentified gunmen outside her house in in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican town on the border with the United States. The gunmen opened fire when the journalist was standing outside her house with her father. Police are investigating the murder. Carmona was a popular radio journalist better known by her radio name Barbara Greco.
