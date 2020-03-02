Amjad Anas Aktatali, a photojournalist, was killed in February 4 during a Russian airstrike on the town of Jerico in Idlib. Aktatali, also known as Amjad Abu Al-Joud, worked as a freelancer with a number of local news websites and humanitarian organizations, including the Syrian Civil Defense.
