Virgilio Maganes, a reporter for the local news outlet the Northern Watch, was shot dead on November 10 in Villasis town of the Pangasinan province. The journalist was killed around 6.30 am by unidentified gunmen riding a bike. Police are investigating the murder.

In November 2016, Maganes survived an attempt on his life with slight injuries, when gunmen had shot at him while he was on his way to work in Dagupan City. No arrests were made in that case.