On March 9, 2021, Hazım Özsu, a local radio host for Rahmet FM (Mercy FM) in Turkey’s Bursa province was shot dead in his home by a man who later said that he disliked some of Özsu’s comments in his radio programme during the pandemic regarding religious values. The man said he wanted to “shut his voice down” during a first statement given to the police. According to local reports, the suspect is currently in detention awaiting trial and has confessed to the killing.

The International Press Institute (IPI) calls on Turkish authorities to complete a rapid and thorough investigation into this case and swiftly ensure justice. Any delays have the potential to create a perception of impunity for crimes against journalists.