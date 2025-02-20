Media freedom in Slovakia is facing an unprecedented crisis, serving as a critical test case for the European Union’s commitment to safeguarding media freedom and democratic values, IPI and Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) partner organisations warn today in a new report.

The MFRR report – which can be downloaded here – concludes that since the re-election of populist leader Robert Fico and the formation of a new government in October 2023, the environment for freedom of expression, media pluralism and independent journalism has become increasingly hostile.

Journalists have been subjected to legal harassment, intimidation, smear campaigns and verbal abuse. Meanwhile, the SMER-led coalition government disbanded the public broadcaster (RTVS) replacing it with a new legal entity (STVR) thereby enabling it to replace the leadership and to exercise disproportionate influence over its editorial content.

The actions of the current Slovak government not only jeopardise the country’s media landscape but also pose a significant challenge to EU-wide efforts to protect media freedom and democracy, particularly in light of the newly adopted European Media Freedom Act (EMFA).

Under international and European human rights standards and as a member of the Media Freedom Coalition, the Slovak government has an obligation to foster a safe and enabling environment for media and journalists. Instead, it became clear to the mission that the current government is chipping away at legal protections for the freedom of the media and fuelling an increasingly hostile environment for journalists.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current threats to media freedom in Slovakia, their implications for EU media policy, and recommendations for urgent action to reverse this troubling trend. It is intended to inform the international community and EU policymakers and serve as a basis for developing targeted interventions to protect and strengthen media independence in Slovakia.

It is based on findings from a fact-finding mission conducted on 25-26 November 2024 by the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) partners. The mission was led by the International Press Institute (IPI) and joined by ARTICLE 19 Europe, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and the European Center for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF).

——————–

Key findings:

Erosion of legal protection and hostile environment : The Slovak government is chipping away at legal protections for media freedom, such as the draft right to reply law, and fuelling an increasingly hostile environment for journalists. The government’s open disdain for independent media, coupled with its promotion of ‘alternative’ outlets known for spreading disinformation, further exacerbates this hostile climate.

Continuous impunity for violence against journalists: The continued failure to fully resolve the murders of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, remains a stark reminder of the dangers faced by journalists in Slovakia. The government’s decision to disband the Special Prosecutor’s Office significantly reduces the likelihood of achieving full justice in this case, intensifying concerns over safety of journalists.

Public service media independence under threat: The government’s move to dissolve the public broadcaster RTVS and replace it with a new entity, STVR, is a clear attempt to exert control over public service media and its programming. The new structure allows for greater government influence in appointing the broadcaster’s leadership, potentially compromising its editorial independence.

Undermining independence of media regulator : The proposal to restructure the media regulator, the Council for Media Services, to concentrate power into the hands of the chair, would undermine its impartiality and strengthen government influence over its decisions.

Media capture: The combination of increased control over the public media and initiatives to undermine regulatory independence, along with threats to weaponize state advertising to punish critical journalism, advances media capture and directly conflicts with key principles of the EMFA.

EU credibility : The situation in Slovakia poses a significant challenge to the European Union’s credibility and its ability to enforce media freedom standards within its member states. The EU’s response to these problems in Slovakia will be of pivotal importance, potentially setting a precedent for how media freedom violations are addressed across the bloc.

The report was launched by MFRR partners ahead of the seventh anniversary of the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on 21 February 2018, which underscores the continued lack of full justice and the wider threats facing media freedom in Slovakia.

This statement was coordinated by the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States, Candidate Countries, and Ukraine. The project is co-funded by the European Commission.